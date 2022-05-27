 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community leaders support Viroqua library story-time program

Laci Sheldon

Story time at McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will have an added element during the summer of 2022, as it will feature numerous guest readers.

Library Director Trina Erickson began contacting community members in May about being part of a story-time program. “Finding guest readers for our summer story-time programs has been fun and relatively easy. Almost every person I’ve contacted has been so enthusiastic about having an opportunity to read books to children.” The community members will read up to three books per program. Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon will lead the participants in songs and activities.

The program theme for June is farms. The special guest readers are as follows:

  • June 1: Larkin Breckel Viroqua Chamber Main Street
  • June 8: Chris Clemens Viroqua Chamber Main Street
  • June 15: Sarah Clemens business owner
  • June 22: Niki Steele president of the Viroqua Chamber Main Street
  • June 29: Steve Campbell business owner

The program theme for July is summer. The special guest readers are as follows:

  • July 6: Jake Walker officer from the Viroqua Police Department
  • July 13: Nate Torres Viroqua city administrator
  • July 20: Kathy Hanson Library Board president
  • July 27: Cheryl Purvis city of Viroqua utility clerk

The program theme for August is gardens. The special guest readers are as follows:

  • Aug. 3: Cheryl Purvis city of Viroqua utility clerk
  • Aug.17: Tom Burkhalter district administrator for Viroqua Area Schools
  • Aug. 24: Trina Erickson library director

Story time is held on Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Viroqua library. For more information, contact Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon at 608-637-7151, extension 5.

