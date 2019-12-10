Community members support Vernon County Toys for Tots program

The Viroqua Fire Station was a beehive of activity, Wednesday, Dec. 4, when it played host to the annual Vernon County Toys for Tots Chili Supper.
Community members of all ages came to the station to enjoy chili (with or without noodles) and to socialize, while supporting a program that helps children in need have a brighter Christmas. New this year was entertainment by Viroqua High School music students, a visit from Santa, a cake walk, coloring sheets (the finished coloring sheets will be attached to Toys for Tots gifts), and for children 10 and younger, the opportunity to choose spaghetti or chili.
The freewill donations collected at the supper and at the cake walk will benefit the Toys for Tots program. Not only did community members donate money, but they also donated toys and other gifts.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.