Community members support Vernon County Toys for Tots program
Toys for Tots supporters

Community members of all ages enjoy the Toys for Tots Chili Supper served at the Viroqua Fire Station on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

 Angie Cina

The Viroqua Fire Station was a beehive of activity, Wednesday, Dec. 4, when it played host to the annual Vernon County Toys for Tots Chili Supper.

Community members of all ages came to the station to enjoy chili (with or without noodles) and to socialize, while supporting a program that helps children in need have a brighter Christmas. New this year was entertainment by Viroqua High School music students, a visit from Santa, a cake walk, coloring sheets (the finished coloring sheets will be attached to Toys for Tots gifts), and for children 10 and younger, the opportunity to choose spaghetti or chili.

The freewill donations collected at the supper and at the cake walk will benefit the Toys for Tots program. Not only did community members donate money, but they also donated toys and other gifts.

Musical entertainment

Choir students from Viroqua Area Schools sing during the Toys for Tots Chili Supper on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Pictured are (from left) Graciella Mickelson, Holly Eitland, Linnea Peterson, Trinity Gilman and Kara Matteson.
Serving spaghetti

Justin Running and Casey Funk serve spaghetti to Iris and Amelia Warthesen at the Toys for Tots Chili Supper on Wednesday, Dec. 4. This year, children 10 and younger could choose spaghetti or chili.
Service with a smile

Jordan Larson, Neil Funk and Rachel Falkers are ready to serve chili at the Toys for Tots Chili Supper on Wednesday, Dec. 4. The supper was served at the Viroqua Fire Station.
Toys galore

Donated toys fill a table at the Toys for Tots Chili Supper on Wednesday, Dec. 4. The program serves Vernon County children ages 0-13.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

