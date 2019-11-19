Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and churches and organizations will once again be coming together to serve meals to everyone, no matter their income or social standing.
Viroqua
Once again many Viroqua area churches will be participating in the annual community Thanksgiving dinner which will be served at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Members of the various area congregations will prepare food donated by members and various area businesses.
The doors will open for this annual tradition at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 28. Diners are asked to please enter through the downstairs doors off the Congress Avenue parking lot. The dinner is free.
There will be delivery of meals to the home-bound within the city limits. In order to get on the delivery list, call Immanuel Lutheran Church at 637-3983 by noon on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and leave your name, address and the number of meals that need to be delivered. Carryouts will not be available.
Organizers of the dinner will be accepting freewill donations to offset the costs. If anyone would like to donate, but can’t attend, they may send donations to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 400 Congress Ave., Viroqua, WI 54665.
Workers are needed to assist with the meal. If you would like to volunteer, sign up at your church or call Karen Laabs at 637-2267 and leave a message.
Westby
The Westby Lions Club will once again sponsor the community Thanksgiving meal served at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 306 S. Main St., Westby, Thursday, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For carryouts and deliveries, call the church at 634-4871, Monday through Wednesday of Thanksgiving week, and leave your name, address and the number of meals. People can also call on the day of the meal.
In 2018, more than 334 meals were served.
La Farge
Thanksgiving Day dinner will be served at La Farge Free Methodist Church, 214 S. Cherry St., Thursday, Nov. 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carryouts are available; the meal is free. In-town deliveries will be available that day starting at 11 a.m.; call the church at 625-6242.
Stoddard
A Thanksgiving eve dinner will be hosted by St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 303 N. Main St., Stoddard, Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 4-6:30 p.m. There's no charge to come enjoy the meal, but freewill donations of food items or cash are welcomed and encouraged. Every donation received goes to help support the Stoddard Community Food Pantry.
Soldiers Grove
The Soldiers Grove American Legion Auxiliary will be serving its third annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Legion hall, 103 Legion Drive, Soldiers Grove, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The menu includes turkey and dressing, maple glazed ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, coleslaw, cranberries, green beans, rolls and butter, beverage and dessert. Freewill donations will be accepted for the meal.
For delivery or to make a reservation, call Julie Ruef at 608-306-1167.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.