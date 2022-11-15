Community Thanksgiving meals planned in Stoddard, Viroqua and Westby

Area churches, organizations and volunteers are coming together once again to serve community Thanksgiving dinners for people to enjoy with their friends, family and neighbors.

Stoddard

A Thanksgiving eve dinner will be served by the St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church congregation, Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

“The meal is a free gift to our community,” said Pastor Silas Schmitzer. “Our guests are welcome to give donations to the Stoddard Community Food Pantry, either cash or food items.”

Schmitzer said this year guests will be welcome to eat their meal together with their families in the gymnasium once again.

The church is located at 303 N. Main St.

Viroqua

The Viroqua Ministerial Association and area churches invite the community to a free Thanksgiving community dinner, Thursday, Nov. 24. The Thanksgiving dinners will be served at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 400 Congress Ave., Viroqua, with Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in charge of arrangements.

Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please come to enjoy fellowship and dinner with your friends, families, and community members.

For deliveries of meals to the homebound or for a limited number of carry-outs, call the Thanksgiving Phone Line at 608-479-1168 by noon Wednesday, Nov. 23. Leave a message including your name, address, phone number and the number of meals needed to be delivered or picked up. If you have a question, call Patti Jones at 608-606-9527.

La Farge

A free community Thanksgiving dinner will be served at the La Farge Free Methodist Church, 214 S. Cherry St., Thursday, Nov. 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Home deliveries are available within La Farge by calling Doris at 608-625-4382 by Wednesday, Nov. 23, or calling the church at 608-625-6242 on Thursday, Nov. 24. Home deliveries will begin at 11 a.m. Carry-outs are also available.

The menu includes turkey, potatoes, dressing, gravy, vegetables and homemade desserts.

Westby

After two years of a drive-through only event because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Westby Lions Club is back to serving a sit-down Thanksgiving Day meal in the basement of Our Savior’ Lutheran Church, 306 S. Main St., Thursday, Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Carry-outs are available. Freewill donations will be taken.

“We missed our people,” said Amanda Kolbo, Lions Club president. “We are really looking forward to seeing everybody in-house.”

Kolbo said homebound residents who would like a meal delivered to them can either call the church the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, Nov. 23, or on Thanksgiving Day. The phone number is 608-634-4871.