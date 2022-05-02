Concert celebrates Viroqua High School Band's 100th year

Viroqua Area Schools presented a 100th Anniversary Gala Concert, Sunday afternoon, celebrating “Viroqua Bands 100 Years of Musical Excellence.”

The concert, which was held in the Viroqua High School gym, opened with the sixth-grade band performing three songs. The sixth-graders were followed by the combined middle school bands playing “Guardians of Liberty” and the Blackhawk Band (a combination of the seventh- and eighth-grade bands) performing three pieces.

The Concert Band opened their portion of the concert with the world premiere of “A Centennial Celebration” by Robert Sheldon. The piece was commissioned by the Viroqua High School band in celebration of their 100th anniversary.

The band then honored Otto Brown, the band’s first director, with the “32d Division March” by Theodore Steinmetz. Brown was the director from 1921 to 1933.

There was a re-dedication of the VHS band’s memorial chimes in memory of band members Jewel Bekkedal and Jane O’Connor.

Cyndy Hubbard, a member of the VHS Class of 1974, shared a few words.

“On May 18, 1974, the Viroqua High School band, under the direction of Bob Bestul, honored Emery Nordness, fondly known as Nordy, for his 31-1/2 years as the Viroqua High School band director starting in 1943.”

Hubbard said in addition to honoring Nordy that night, new chimes were dedicated in memory of her classmates from the Class of 1974 -- O’Connor and Bekkedal. “Jane and Jewel had died almost five months earlier on Dec. 27, 1973, in a car accident while driving to La Crosse.”

“It seemed appropriate to dedicate something to the band in their memory since both Jane and Jewel had played in the band,” Hubbard said. “Jane had played the flute and Jewel had played the oboe.”

“It’s hard to believe that the concert we gave for Nordy was 48 years ago, which means the chimes we dedicated that night are 48 years old and ready to retire,” she continued.

“This afternoon we are dedicating the new chimes and Mr. Thew and the band have graciously decided to dedicate these new chimes in memory of Jane and Jewel.”

The band played “Beautiful Savior” to dedicate the new chimes, the same piece that was played in 1974 to dedicate the first set of chimes. A plaque on the chimes reads: “In memory of Jewel Bekkedal and Jane O’Connor, Class of 1974.”

The concert band also performed “A Musical Journey Through New Orleans,” which featured Dan Solverson, Class of 1970, on trombone, Cameron Mastin, Class of 2017 on bass, Dean Saner on piano, and James Knutson on the drum set.

In addition, the VHS band performed “We Will Remember Them,” which honored the many past VHS band members, “On, Wisconsin! – Trio,” directed by Monte Dunnum, who was the high school band director from 1986 to 1994, and “The Eighth Candle.”

The concert also featured senior Arianna Pratt performing “Over The Rainbow” on marimba and the VHS Jazz Combo – Harry Devine, Jessica Anderson, Maxwell Thew, Devin Springborn, Carter Roels, Arianna Pratt, Charlie Durochik, Cammie Leer and Anika Nemes – playing “Bag’s Groove.”

The band’s 22 seniors were spotlighted by their director, Brad Thew. Thew is retiring at the end of the current school year after having been with the district for 25 years.

Thor Thorson was the master of ceremonies. Video messages from Ron Kind and Loren Oldenburg were shared with the audience, as were a few letters highlighting memories of past directors.

