This year’s conservation award banquet held Feb. 26 started out with a blast, as Ben Wojahn, county conservationist, gave a charming and witty introduction of his staff. The “Super Team” or “Super Friends” of Vernon County Conservation were introduced in a “lightly roasted” fashion of spoof and word play related to a marvelous super hero theme.
“Raffle prizes and silent auction items were a huge hit,” said Rod Ofte, County Board supervisor and Land Conservation Committee member. “Many generous donors gave fabulous prizes, and most participants were very happy with all of the prizes won.”
“I loved when the host was saying that nothing of great importance happened in 2018, all the while they were showing pictures of the 2018 floods. It was great to see the Land Conservation Department be able to keep things light and humorous, even though they deal with so many major events and issues in the county,” said Scott Noe, local resident and donor to the banquet.
Marvin and Kris Amundson along with their son Kyle, won the Conservation Farmer of the Year award. The Amundsons operate a 120 Jersey dairy farm outside of Westby. They have been pioneers in nutrient management, the use of cover crops, contour strips, and installing cattle lanes on their farm.
Paul and Burnadette Hayes received the Conservation Landowner of the Year award. The Hayes family currently runs their 240-acre farm in the town of Clinton. They are both retired teachers and biologists and have a lifetime of experience working with environmental organizations and projects. Some of this work has included streambank stabilization, wildlife habitat, tree plantings, and crop farming.
Julia Buckingham and Heidi Krattiger both won the award of Conservation Teacher of the Year working at the Viroqua Area Montessori School. The philosophy of the Montessori classroom aims to add in a lot of time with nature. Some of the projects their classes have been working on are zoology, geography, botany, school garden, plant identification, and water quality monitoring.
Brandie Myhre won the award of Best Conservation Volunteer. Her efforts with the newly formed group Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests have earned her this award. Not only has she volunteered to be on the board and head the social media committee, she has also helped tremendously during work days in the parks and photographing the groups’ efforts.
The following students were recognized for their outstanding posters, in a Conservation Poster Contest with the theme, “Life in the Soil: Dig Deeper”: Ryan Venner, Moses Voz, Harper Hanson, Naia Sandberg, Margarita Mayberry, Etta Kiley, Abner Scheder, Bryne Swenson, Silas Buchner, Cheyenne Fedler, Christian Lombord, Madilynn Mundt, and Rachel Durst. Naia Sandberg and Abner Scheder’s posters are moving onto the state competition in Lake Geneva on March 14th.
The following individuals were recognized for their outstanding Conservation Photos: Emma Lee, Breta Lee, Jim Gitter, Niki Steel, and Eva Lee. Eva Lee and Emma Lee won at the national level for one of their photos.
The following students were recognized for their outstanding conservation speeches: Eva Lee and Ansel Brenneman. Ansel Brenneman went onto state on March 13 in Lake Geneva.
The banquet couldn’t have taken place without sponsors. The gold sponsors were: The Chill, Compeer Financial, Jason Fortney & Sons Trucking, GCS, Grass Fed Beef Coop, Johnson Chiropractic, Bill Lepke Excavating, National Wild Turkey Federation-Romance Chapter, Nina Carns, The Oaks Golf Course, Organic Valley, O’Reilley’s Auto Parts, Schlicht Insurance, Sleepy Hollow, Team Engineering, and Transition Advertising. The bronze sponsors were: Tim and Marie Ash, Chaseburg Manufacturing, Citizens First Bank, Driftless Angler, Green Bay Packers, Legacy Bar & Grill, Milwaukee Brewers, Premier Co-op, Proline Printing, Vernon Vineyards, and Viroqua Hills Golf Course. Other sponsors were: B & E Trees, Ben Hansen, Bleachers Pub, Blue Dog Cycles, Borgen’s Café, Cashton Farm Supply, Chaseburg Farmers Coop, Cheese Corner, Clover, Crawford County Independent, Culvers, Dairy Queen, Driftless Brewing Co., Driftless Organics, Eagles, Effinger Equipment, Esofea Gardens, Ewetopia Fiber Shop, Farmers State Bank, Gasser’s Bar and Grill, Go Macro, Hillsboro Brewing Company, Hwy. 14 Firearms & Antiques, John Shea, Kickapoo Coffee, Kickapoo Valley Reserve, La Farge Truck Center, Metropolis Resort, Nelson Agri-Center, Pacifico, Pasture Pride, Pork’s Hilltop, Quality of Life Chiropractic, River Valley Auto, Rudy’s Bar, Tap House 138 (Viroqua Legion), Tractor Central, Tractor Supply, Valley Stewardship Network, Vernon Communications Coop, Vernon Electric, Viroqua Food Coop., Viroqua VFW, WDRT Radio, Westby Rod & Gun, Wiebke Trading Company, and Wisco Pop. Rockton Bar for catered the event.
If you would like to nominate someone for one of the awards, attend the event, or sponsor the event for next year, contact Vernon County Land and Water Conservation at 608-637-5480.
