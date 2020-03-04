Conservation on Tap continues in Viroqua March 11

Valley Stewardship Network (VSN) will host the fourth presentation in its Conservation on Tap series Wednesday, March 11, at 7 p.m. at The Rooted Spoon in Viroqua. Armund D. Bartz will present “Driftless Prairie, Savanna, and Woodlands – A Journey of Discovery.”
Bartz’ talk will take attendees on a journey through southwestern Wisconsin to see and discover what remnant prairie and associated savanna/woodland really are. Although uncommon plants dominate these sites, learn how and why reptiles, butterflies and moths, other invertebrates, and some birds largely depend on these sites for their survival and future existence. This talk will get you up close and personal to the unique critters, crawlers, and plants that make up these rare natural communities. The journey will start at the beginning of European settlement and describe what took place up to modern times that left these remaining sites globally rare-to-imperiled and among the most decimated on planet earth. Learn what you can do to help retain these critical sites, including management, volunteering, and/or supporting organizations that carry out protection and management of these remnants of our natural heritage.
Bartz is the Driftless Area Ecologist for the Wisconsin DNR’s Natural Heritage Conservation Program. The focus of his career for the last 21 years has been the inventory, management, and protection of Wisconsin’s rare species and natural communities with a focus on remnant prairie and savanna. Stationed in La Crosse, he is responsible for the management of 12 DNR-owned State Natural Areas in a seven-county area.
The Conservation on Tap series concludes April 8 with “Taking Stock of Tweety – The State of our Birds” by Craig Thompson, Wisconsin DNR.
This series is held the second Wednesday of each month, January to April at the Rooted Spoon, 219 S. Main St. in Viroqua, from 7-9 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $5, and a cash bar will be available. Sponsorship for this second season is provided by the Rooted Spoon, shopdriftless.com, Kickapoo Coffee Roasters, WiscoPop, and Organic Valley.
For questions, call 608-637-3615 or email info@valleystewardshipnetwork.org.