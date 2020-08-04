Construction to begin on Vernon Manor's assisted living facility

Vernon Manor in Viroqua is moving forward with the construction of 32-unit residential care apartment complex expanding services to meet the growing needs of our aging population.
Over the past 125-plus years, Vernon Manor has provided exceptional services to residents of Vernon County and the surrounding area. Services continue to be added to meet the changing needs of the people served.
“I’m so excited for this project and what it means for our seniors in Vernon County and the surrounding area. Expanding our continuum of care with the addition of this assisted living facility will allow us to meet the current needs of residents. The elderly and their families are choosing facilities in which they offer the opportunity to age in place; and with this assisted living expansion we can meet the needs of our residents. This further positions Vernon Manor to continue to offer expanded services and provide exceptional quality care in the future," says Amanda Hoff, Vernon Manor Administrator.
The $6.5 million assisted facility expansion project will be funded through a Community Development Block Grant, local bank loan and if approved by the USDA, a zero-percent interest loan for $300,000, through Vernon Electric Cooperative.
River Valley Architects and Market & Johnson were selected to design and develop state approved construction documents for the assisted living project. Construction will begin in August of 2020 with residents being able to occupy the facility in spring of 2021. The addition will connect to the current facility on the northwest end of the building between the Sheriff’s Department and the Erlandson Building in Viroqua.
To learn more about this project, visit: https://www.vernoncounty.org/departments/vernon_manor/assisted_living_construction.php
