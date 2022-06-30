 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Construction to start July 11 on Hwy. 56 in Vernon County

Work is beginning July 11 on State Hwy. 56 between Mahoney Road and State Hwy. 131 in Vernon County. Project improvements include pavement replacement, box culvert extensions, bridge replacement, culvert pipe replacements, curb and gutter, guardrail, and pavement marking.

The State Hwy. 56 bridge over West Fork Kickapoo River will be closed starting July 13 through Sept. 28 for bridge replacement. Detour follows State Hwy. 82 to La Farge and State Hwy. 131 to Viola.

The project, estimated at $8,000,000, is scheduled for completion by mid-October.

Motorists are encouraged call 511 or log onto www.511wi.gov for the latest traffic updates locally and statewide.

