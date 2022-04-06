Consulate of Mexico office in Milwaukee brings mobile office to Viroqua

A special service came to Viroqua March 26-27 – the Consulate of Mexico office in Milwaukee brought a mobile consulate office to the basement of Viroqua Methodist Church.

Daniela Casandra Castorena Sanchez, consul of documentation with the Consulate of Mexico office in Milwaukee, oversaw the operations of the mobile office. More than 200 people were served during the two-day event.

The mobile office provided identical services as those offered at the consulate office in Milwaukee. Those services include assistance with processing passports, ID cards, birth certificates and other documents.

The church basement was set up to include a welcome table, a waiting area, five stations where people had their photo and biometrics taken and fingerprints scanned, and one station to print passports and ID cards. At the final station, each person’s paperwork was checked before the new documents were printed.

Sanchez said the entire process takes 30 minutes. She said the services offered are free; however, there is a charge to have the ID cards and passports printed to cover the cost of materials. The office was open from 9:30 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m. each day. Most people had appointments; those without appointments were also served.

A woman who was printing passports on March 27, said Mexico started issuing electronic passports in October 2021; the passports have a chip, which includes biometric information.

Sanchez said part of the consulate’s strategy with the mobile offices is to cover different areas of the state. The Consulate of Mexico office serves 53 counties in the south, north and east portions of Wisconsin and 12 counties in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

“Most Mexicans are moving from Madison and Milwaukee,” Sanchez said. She said it can be complicated for some people to travel to Milwaukee to access the services offered at the consulate office. Sanchez said there is a possibility that the mobile services office could return to Viroqua in 2023.

Sanchez said the consulate office in Milwaukee was established in 2016. (There are 50 consulate offices in the United States and one in Washington, D.C.) The first mobile services offices were in Madison and Green Bay; mobile consulate offices have also been offered in Beloit and Janesville. Four mobile consulate offices are offered each year.

The mobile consulate office came to Viroqua as a result of collaboration between McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, Viroqua resident Gabriela Marvan and the consulate office in Milwaukee.

Connections between the library and the consulate office began in July of 2020, when Laci Sheldon, the library’s youth services director and DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) advisor, asked Marvan, an artist originally from Cuernavaca, Mexico and the founder and U.S. director of the Mexican Folk Art Collective, to present a piñatas workshop for the library via Zoom.

In October 2020, Marvan had a “Dia de Los Muertos” (Day of the Dead) exhibit at VIVA Gallery in Viroqua. Marvan invited Sheldon to help set up the exhibit. Marvan also invited representatives from the Mexico Consulate in Milwaukee to visit her exhibit. Juan Ayala and Norma Sanchez Arellanes from the office came to Viroqua to see the exhibit on Oct. 1, 2020.

From there, the three-way collaboration grew. Representatives from the Mexico Consulate would attend Zoom folk art workshops offered by the library throughout 2021. The workshops featured Mexican Folk Art Collective artists, Sheldon as the host and Marvan as the translator.

Through the connection with the Consulate of Mexico office, Sheldon and Viroqua Library Director Trina Erickson were offered a box of Spanish language books and textbooks on general subjects. The librarians traveled to Milwaukee in May 2021 to express their gratitude and present a gift basket with items representing the Viroqua area. They met Norma Sanchez Arellanes, Karina Rodriguez, deputy consul, and Julian Adem, head consul.

Sheldon said it’s incredible for Viroqua to have a relationship with the Consulate of Mexico office. Mayor Karen Mischel said the relationship with the office is the culmination of work she has done since taking office in 2018 to make the city a welcoming and safe place.

“To have this collaboration (is incredible),” said Mischel. “The mobile consulate office has been in cities much bigger than us. To have such a great service (come to Viroqua), as outgoing mayor, it makes me feel good we have people in place to continue (the collaboration).”

Sheldon said it was an honor to meet Consul Adem in May of last year, and she appreciated having the mobile consulate services come to Viroqua.

“The Consulado de Mexico en Milwaukee ensures equal access to their resources by bringing their Mobile Consulate to areas across the state,” Sheldon said. “Similarly, librarians have the responsibility to ensure equal access to library services. Both of our organizations embrace inclusivity by respecting the uniqueness of an individual’s agency, and their lawful rights, which include privacy and access to public services. It is an honor to uphold these values in alliance with the Consulado de Mexico en Milwaukee.”

Erickson said the collaboration with the Consulate of Mexico office fulfills the library’s mission to make the library welcoming. “This relationship has changed me ... I’m excited to be on this journey.”

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.