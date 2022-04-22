Contestants sought for Vernon County Fairest of the Fair, Junior Fairest of the Fair contest

The Vernon County Fair association will again sponsor the Fairest of the Fair and Junior Fairest of the Fair contest. The Fairest and Junior Fairest will serve as the hostesses for the Vernon County Fair Sept. 14-18. The Fairest will also represent Vernon County at the state Fairest of the Fairs contest held in January 2023.

The contestants must be a resident of Vernon County, or most of their fair activities take place in the county. They must be a resident of the state of Wisconsin for a least a year prior to entry. Fairest contestants must be 18 years of age by Jan. 1, 2023, since the contestant will be required to travel if they are selected as Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs in January 2023.

Each contestant must have a sponsor for the contest. Any business, youth or civic organization may sponsor a contestant. The sponsor fee is $30.

The contest will be held Saturday, June 11, in the Youth Activity Building on the Vernon County Fairgrounds. There will be a social hour at 6 p.m., with the program to follow at 7 p.m.

The deadline for applications is May 5 and must be postmarked no later than May 5.

Applications are available on the fair’s website at www.vernoncountyfair.com, under Fairest of the Fair, entry packet.

To obtain more information, contact Angie Hornby at fairest@vernoncountyfair.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0