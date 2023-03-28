The Coon Creek Community Watershed Council will hold its April meeting on Wednesday, April 5, at the Coon Valley Conservation Club. A spaghetti dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and the meeting will start at 7 p.m.

“Precision ag technology is used to make a variety of agronomic management decisions on farms. Increasingly, this technology has become critically important in identifying underperforming acres within farming operations. Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever support agricultural producers by assisting them in under-standing how their farm specific data can serve as a guide to identifying are-as where management changes and conservation programs can improve the profitability of low-yielding areas. Changes that are implemented as a result of this analysis are beneficial for wildlife habitat, building soil health, increasing water quality, and improving sustainability. As stewards of the land and business owners, growers need access to all options, including conservation, when analyzing ROI negative acres.”