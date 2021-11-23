The Coon Creek Community Watershed Council will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 1, starting at 7 p.m., at the Coon Valley Conservation Club. The address for the Conservation Club is S1005 Knudson Ln, Coon Valley, WI 54623.
Coon Creek Community Watershed Council meets Dec. 1
The Vernon County Censor
