Coon Creek Community Watershed Council meets Dec. 1

The Coon Creek Community Watershed Council will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 1, starting at 7 p.m., at the Coon Valley Conservation Club. The address for the Conservation Club is S1005 Knudson Ln, Coon Valley, WI 54623.

