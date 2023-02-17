Everyone has a story to tell about your history in the Coon Creek Watershed, your connection to the land, and your hopes for the future. Come share yours!

In November of 2022, 37 friends and neighbors shared their stories as part of the ‘Learning to Make Running Water Walk’ oral narrative project.

Building on this success, on Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 26, Lisa Aalgaard, Caroline Gottschalk Druschke, and Sydney Widell will be coordinating another pair of story collection workshops at the Coon Valley Conservation Club.

They're scheduling folks in at 11a.m., 12 p.m., 1p.m., and 2 p.m. across both days. Contact Lisa Aalgaard at 608-769-0103 or lisaaal-gaard@gmail.com to sign up!

The group is interested in gathering oral narratives from current and former Coon Creek Watershed residents that focus on their historic relationship with the land, their thoughts on the landscape and communities that inhabit the area, and their recommendations for the future.

The purpose is to glean lessons from the past, document them for the future, and educate others. The hope is that information learned will help the Coon Creek Community Watershed Council (CCCWC) to be stewards of the Coon Creek watershed community in its dedication to honoring the historic legacy of conservation leadership through improving and restoring our soil, water, and air.

Interviews typically last 25-90 minutes -- depending on how much you want to share, and the recordings will be permanently archived and preserved as part of the Oral History Program collection held at UW-LaCrosse’s Murphy Library Special Collections. They will also help inform strategic planning for CCCWC and a future watershed plan.

Storytellers will receive a $50 honorarium for participating. They'll have food on site, and good company. Many storytellers have brought photos, albums, conservation plans, and maps to talk through.

The group would love to have the widest range of perspectives possible, so please consider contributing your story. Everyone has a story to share about what makes Coon Creek special to them, what they're concerned about, and what they hope to see.