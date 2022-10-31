 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coon Creek Community Watershed Council seeks stories

The Coon Creek Community Watershed Council (CCCWC), in partnership with Greener Pastures project from UW-Madison, is conducting an oral history project to capture stories of residents of the Coon Creek Watershed on their life in the watershed (farming, communities, flooding, etc.)

Interviews are being scheduled for Nov. 5 and 6, and 12 and 13, at the Coon Valley Conservation Club from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The interviews will last about an hour. There will be food provided, and you with receive a $50 honorarium for your time and sharing your story. You can share your name, or remain anonymous.

If you are interested in signing up for an inter-view, please contact Lisa Aalgaard at 608-769-0103, or lisaaal-gaard@gmail.com

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

