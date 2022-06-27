Coon Creek Community Watershed Council to meet at Seelow farm

The Coon Creek Community Watershed Council (CCCWC) will meet at the farm of member Al Seelow on Wednesday, July 6. Food will be served at 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. The farm is located at E5052 Ember Lane (could be Schultz Lane in GPS), in rural Chaseburg.

In addition to reports from standing committees, the group will discuss the following items listed under the ‘new business’ portion of their agenda:

• Moving forward with Greener Pastures on oral stories and asking them to do a social science based study for the Coon Creek Watershed on attitudes, beliefs, behaviors about conservation practices in this watershed;

• In conjunction with Grasslands 2.0, hosting a mini science conference to learn about present studies in the watershed and involving local high school students;

• Thriving Earth Ex-change project and being the site for a demonstration project for water infiltration;

• September celebration of one year;

• Areas of interest survey for events/demonstrations.

