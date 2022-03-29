Coon Creek Community Watershed Council to meet

The Coon Creek Community Watershed Council will meet on Wednesday, April 6, at the Coon Valley Conservation Club, S1005 Knudson Lane, Coon Valley. The meeting will start at 7 p.m.
The agenda will include:
• Welcome and introductions;
• Meet and greet with Greener Pastures;
• Recap from the previous meeting;
• Conservation Club tour;
• Upcoming meetings – dates, topics;
• Recap of recent events/conferences;
• Upcoming events/ conferences;
• Strategic planning: vision and purpose statements;
• Committee reports from Planning and Finance, Cover Crops, Promotions and Outreach, and Conservation Demonstrations;
• Discussion.