Coon Creek Watershed Council to meet at grassfed beef farm

The Coon Creek Community Watershed Council (CCCWC) will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Jim Munsch’s Farm, S995 Bagstad Lane, Coon Valley, WI 54623 (Google maps puts you at Jim’s mailbox which is three-quarters of a mile up the road.).
Food will be served at 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
Agenda items and features will include:
- Call to Order
- Secretary’s Report
- Treasurer’s Report
- Marc’s Fascinating Flashbacks
- Updates
i. Recap of recent events/conferences
ii. Upcoming events/conferences
iii. Committee Updates
- Planning and Finance
- Cover Crops
- Promotions and Outreach
- Conservation Demonstrations
- Partnerships and Collaborations
- New Business
- Survey results
- Update on Greener Pastures project.
- Update on Thriving Earth Exchange project
- September celebration of one year
- Areas of interest survey for events/demonstrations
- Next Meeting date and location
- Adjourn
- Jim Munsch presentation/pasture walk—What is in managed grazing for the watershed and what is in it for a producer?