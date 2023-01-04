Coon Creek Watershed Council to meet Jan. 4

The meeting will start with food served at 6 p.m., and the meeting to begin at 7 p.m. The featured presentation will be delivered by Scott Stipetich, a Precision Ag & Conservation Specialist with Pheasants Forever, Inc.

“Precision ag technology is used to make a variety of agronomic management decisions on farms. Increasingly, this technology has become critically important in identifying underperforming acres within farming operations. Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever support agricultural producers by assisting them in understanding how their farm specific data can serve as a guide to identifying are-as where management changes and conservation programs can improve the profitability of low-yielding areas. Changes that are implemented as a result of this analysis are beneficial for wildlife habitat, building soil health, increasing water quality, and improving sustainability.”