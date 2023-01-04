Coon Creek Watershed Council to meet Jan. 4

Coon Creek Community Watershed Council (CCCWC) will hold their January meeting at the Coon Valley Conservation Club, S1005 Knudson Lane, Coon Valley, Wednesday, Jan. 4.
The meeting will start with food served at 6 p.m., and the meeting to begin at 7 p.m. The featured presentation will be delivered by Scott Stipetich, a Precision Ag & Conservation Specialist with Pheasants Forever, Inc.
“Precision ag technology is used to make a variety of agronomic management decisions on farms. Increasingly, this technology has become critically important in identifying underperforming acres within farming operations. Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever support agricultural producers by assisting them in understanding how their farm specific data can serve as a guide to identifying are-as where management changes and conservation programs can improve the profitability of low-yielding areas. Changes that are implemented as a result of this analysis are beneficial for wildlife habitat, building soil health, increasing water quality, and improving sustainability.”
People are also reading…
As stewards of the land and business owners, growers need access to all options, including conservation, when analyzing ROI negative acres. Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever will demonstrate resources to explore those options”
Upcoming events:
- Jan. 5, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., presentation by Karyl Fritsche from NRCS at Retreat Sportsman Club;
- Jan. 18, joint watershed meeting (CCCWC, Bad Axe, Tainter and Rush Creek) at Eagles Club in Viroqua;
- Jan. 25, Tainter Creek celebration of completion of Wallace Grant.