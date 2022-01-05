 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coon Creek Watershed Council to meet Jan. 5

The Coon Creek Community Watershed Council will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the Coon Creek Conservation Club, S1005 Knudson Lane, in Coon Valley. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

The agenda for the meeting is:

1. Welcome and introductions

2. Re-cap mission and notes from last meeting

3. Next meeting date, location, agenda

4. Updates: grants, events

5. Presentation: Christina Hesselberg of La Crosse Land Conservation and Matt Albright of Vernon County Land Conservation will discuss grade stabilization structures

