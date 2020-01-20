Coon Creek/West Fork Kickapoo watershed update meeting is Jan. 30

There will a Coon Creek/West Fork Kickapoo watershed update meeting, Thursday, Jan. 30; interested parties can attend the meeting either at the Coon Valley Legion, 105 Park St., Coon Valley, at 3 p.m. or at the Cashton Community Hall, 811 Main St., Cashton, at 7 p.m.
The agenda includes introductions; updates (Vernon, La Crosse and Monroe counties; the DNR; the University of Wisconsin-Madison); status of PL566 structures breached and/or damaged from 2018 storm event presented by Monroe County LCD Director Bob Micheel; investigation (dam failure) report by Wisconsin NRCS State Engineer Steve Becker; Coon Creek Watershed study presented by Steve Becker; and Q&A.
Questions about the event may be directed to the Monroe County Land Conservation Department at 608-269-8973 or the Vernon County Land Conservation Department at 608-637-5480.