On April 15, the Coon Valley American Legion will host the 7th District American Legion Spring Conference at the Legion Hall in Coon Valley.

District Commander Phil Green of Sparta will call the Conference to Order at 9 a.m.

Delegates from the 53 American Legion Posts in the eight-county area of Adams, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Sauk, and Vernon are expected to attend the daylong conference, as well as dignitaries from throughout the state.

Scheduled to address the conference are American Legion Past National Commander Denise Rohan of Verona and Wisconsin State Commander Julie Muhle of Beaver Dam, as well as Vice Commander Karl Stuvengen of Orfordville. Also speaking will be Mike Rohan, past Chairman of the National Marketing Commission and speaking on behalf of Dan Seehafer who will become the next National Commander of The American Legion. Seehafer is from Horicon.

Presentations will be made by The American Legion Auxiliary, the Sons of The American Legion, The American Legion Riders, the Tomah VA Hospital rep, and the providers of the Service Dogs program.

Bill Cosh, Director of Badger Boys State, will give an update on the program, and Roger Mathison, Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Commissioner, will give an update on the baseball program and the new American Legion Softball program.

All members of The American Legion Family are welcome to attend.