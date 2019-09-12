McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting an author presentation and book signing on Friday, Sept. 20, at 3:30 p.m. Coon Valley author Lisa Gammon Olson will read from her newly published book, “And the Trees Began to Move.”
The book introduces the reader to the Spirt of the Pond. This character is a vain and selfish entity, who wants to preserve his beauty by denying the Ancient Tree Spirits his life-giving water in a time of drought. He discovers that in trying to save himself, he will lose everything he holds dear. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
Gammon Olson works as a secretary at the Coon Valley Elementary School and lives in Coon Valley with her husband Bruce.
For more information about this program, call the library at 637-7151.
