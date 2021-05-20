Coon Valley ballpark grand reopening is May 23

After being damaged following floods in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and being rebuilt in 2020, the Coon Valley ballpark it ready for its grand reopening, Sunday, May 23, at 11:30 a.m.
Dan Kapanke with be a guest speaker and Village President Karl Henrichsen will also speak. There will be a ribbon cutting and a yet-to-be determined person will be throwing out the first pitch.
Roger Niedfeldt, who is the chairperson of the Coon Valley Park Board and secretary of the Coon Valley Area Baseball Association (CVABA), will be the master of ceremonies for the games.
The first game is the CCV Blues versus Holmen at noon, the second game is Holmen versus La Crescent from 2:30 to 3 p.m. and the third game is the CCV Blues versus La Crescent at 5:30 p.m.
The rain date for the ballpark grand reopening will be Sunday, May 30, with the program at 12:30 p.m. and the game starting at 1 p.m.
In July 2019 plans were in place to rebuild what was destroyed in the 2018 flooding when the 2019 flood hit – the third flood in three years.
When there was a reprieve from flooding in 2020 the rebuilding project could begin. The entire infield and outfield of the main field were rebuilt and work was done on the youth field. The swale by Coon Creek was modified to help with drainage if and when the ball field is flooded again.
The rebuild also included new fencing and new yellow cap on the outfield fence, repairs to existing fence and reseeding. The flagpole was relocated to the right of the field. A concession trailer will be used instead of a permanent concession stand, and there will be a refrigerated trailer instead of a walk-in cooler. The walk-in cooler was flooded in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Work on the ball field was done by a mix of volunteers, contractors and the village. The rebuild wrapped up Dec. 8 when the yellow cap on the top of the fences was installed.
