Coon Valley ballpark grand reopening is May 23

After being damaged following floods in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and being rebuilt in 2020, the Coon Valley ballpark it ready for its grand reopening, Sunday, May 23, at 11:30 a.m.

Dan Kapanke with be a guest speaker and Village President Karl Henrichsen will also speak. There will be a ribbon cutting and a yet-to-be determined person will be throwing out the first pitch.

Roger Niedfeldt, who is the chairperson of the Coon Valley Park Board and secretary of the Coon Valley Area Baseball Association (CVABA), will be the master of ceremonies for the games.

The first game is the CCV Blues versus Holmen at noon, the second game is Holmen versus La Crescent from 2:30 to 3 p.m. and the third game is the CCV Blues versus La Crescent at 5:30 p.m.

The rain date for the ballpark grand reopening will be Sunday, May 30, with the program at 12:30 p.m. and the game starting at 1 p.m.

In July 2019 plans were in place to rebuild what was destroyed in the 2018 flooding when the 2019 flood hit – the third flood in three years.