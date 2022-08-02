Coon Valley issues construction update as water, sewer systems improvements continue

The village of Coon Valley has the following construction update for residents.
- 300 and 400 blocks of Anderson Street plus the intersection of Anderson and Babcock Street: Installing pipes starting Wednesday, Aug. 3, or Thursday, Aug. 4; depending on weather.
- Pouring curb on West Second Street starting Thursday, Aug. 4; depending on weather.
- Installing sidewalk by Village Hall building Thursday, Aug. 4; depending on weather.
- Mathy will be patching on Central Avenue and Hiawatha Street by the post office starting next week.
- Mathy will start shaping the streets for paving on Wednesday, Aug. 17; depending on weather. They will work from Viking Street then north/south streets and work toward Central Avenue. It will be four days for the first course of blacktop and four days for the second course. The second layer of blacktop will need to cure before being driven on, preferably 24 hours. Mathy works Mondays through Saturdays (if needed).
Thank you for your patience and understanding as we are working to better improve the village water and sewer systems. Any questions or concerns, phone the Village Office at 608-452-3168.