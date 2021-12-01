Coon Valley library announces December programs

Are you ready to get in the holiday spirit? Knutson Memorial Library in Coon Valley is having an adult/teen drop-in “Crafting with Friends” program, Monday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. We will be making a decorative wine bottle to sparkle up your holiday decorations. All supplies will be provided for up to 10 people. Please call the library at 452-3757 to register.

The Bunco Bunch will be playing this fun, easy-to-learn dice game Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. Join us to visit with old friends or make new ones.

Bring your littles to our last preschool storytime of the year, Fa-La-La-La-Fun, Friday, Dec. 10, at 10:30 a.m. There will be stories, games, a craft, and maybe some songs.

Adults—brush up on your Christmas carols and come to Conversations with Coffee, Friday, Dec. 17 at 10:30 a.m. The coffee will be hot, and the conversation will be fun.

If you’re searching for something to do at home, come to the library and borrow one of our jigsaw puzzles. We also have other games and activity kits available for checkout. For more information, please give us a call.

And just like that, it’s Christmas! Knutson Memorial Library will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. We wish all of you a warm and wonderful holiday season!

