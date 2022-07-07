Coon Valley library offers multi-age programs in July

Summer is heating up, but Knutson Memorial Library is always cool! This month, there is lots of opportunity for fun involving the whole family. We will be having four multi-age programs around the theme of “Oceans of Possibility.” Come to one or all of them and discover how creative you can be.

The first one – “Underwater Treasures”—is on July 11 at 2 p.m. We will have lots of shells and paints and other fun stuff for you to create your own “treasure,” no matter your age. All supplies are provided for this free event.

On July 13 at 2 p.m. we will dip our toes into “Underwater Archaeology” and explore what goes on under the surface of the ocean (or rivers). Think shipwrecks and buried cities as well as strange creatures and hidden currents!

“Underwater Escape” on July 25 at 2 p.m. will involve a locked box. You will need to work together and learn about the Bermuda Triangle to figure out the clues that opens the box. What do you think will be inside?

The final program for July will be on July 27 at 2 p.m.; “Channel Your Stream” will take a look at how water can change the earth’s surface. We’ll take a look at some changes water has made close to home, and do some fun experiments.

When you attend one of these programs, consider taking home a copy of the book “Minn of the Mississippi” to read aloud; we will have a party on Aug. 2 at 2 p.m. filled with fun activities based on the Minn’s adventures on/in the Mississippi River!

In addition, there will be preschool story time every Friday in July at 10:30 a.m. So bring your littles and spend some time splashing in the literacy pond! Along with some fun stories there will be plenty of time for playing and socializing.

And to round out the summer family fun this month, Family Movie Night will be on July 29 beginning around 8:30 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Coon Valley Business Association, the Coon Valley Police Department and the library. Bring the family, a blanket or lawn chairs, and some bug spray to the Coon Valley Park for an outdoor movie experience. It’s free (and so is the popcorn)!