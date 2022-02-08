Coon Valley library partners with ADRC to offer Stepping On Workshop

Knutson Memorial Library is partnering with the ADRC of Vernon County to offer a Stepping On Workshop Wednesdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., beginning March 2. Classes will run for seven weeks with Betty Nigh at the Coon Valley Village Hall. You can register by calling the library at 608-452-3757 or the ADRC of Vernon County at 608-637-5201; there is a suggested donation of $15.

Stepping On is a falls prevention workshop for older adults who still live at home; it is not designed for those who use a walker indoors or are in a wheelchair full-time, have dementia or cognitive impairment. The sessions last two hours once a week for seven weeks. Trained leader, Betty Nigh, will coach you to recognize your risk of falling and help you to build the balance, strength, and practical skills you need to avoid a fall. You will also meet with other health care professionals who will help you to avoid fall hazards, make your home safer, and your body stronger. All of these things will help you to do the things you want to do and continue to stay active in the community. Falls can be prevented.