Coon Valley library plans information sharing session for homeschooling families

Spring has sprung – believe it or not – and we are looking forward to some fun things happening in the weeks ahead, along with the expected springtime mud and rain!

If you are homeschooling your children, we would love the chance to show you what the library can do to help you. Please join us on April 8 at 1 p.m. for an information sharing session about what resources and programming needs you have and what we can do for you in those areas.

Please join our Conversations with Coffee on the third Friday of every month at 10:30 a.m., when we will travel the world from the comfort of an armchair, complete with coffee and snacks! On April 15 we will be visiting Iceland, and on May 20 we will pay a visit to Norway. The rest of the year is up in the air; we would like to hear from you what countries you would like to visit next.

Also for adults, we are continuing our series of “Watercolor Flower Fun” programs for all of you budding or seasoned artists. Come and unlock your inner artist with us at 2:30 p.m. on April 18th and again on May 16th; all supplies are provided, as well as lots of encouragement and absolutely no criticism! You may discover an unsuspected talent, or at least have a fun and relaxing time. Questions? Please give us a call at 608-452-3757 or email us at cvlib@wrlsweb.org.

Before you know it summer will be here! Our summer reading program this year will focus on “Oceans of Possibilities”… water will be involved and a whole lot of fun, so keep checking with us for updates, so your kids don’t miss out.

We have a lot of other fun things happening on a regular basis at KML—an easy way to keep in touch with everything going on is to like us on Facebook or Instagram, sign up for our monthly eNewsletter (go to our website, https://coonvalleylibrary.wrlsweb.org/ and click on the “eNews sign up” phrase in the green panel), or stop in and pick up a paper copy! We hope to see you soon.

