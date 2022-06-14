Coon Valley library plans summer programming for all ages

Summer is here! Explore the “Oceans of Possibilities” available for all ages at Knutson Memorial Library this summer.

Your imagination can roam the world while you stay home in your chair with a good book…. children can pick up a log sheet, read, and earn tickets to place in the drawing for a neat prize at the end of summer. Five picture books = 1 prize ticket; 2 chapter books = 1 prize ticket. The more you read, the better your chance to win! The reading challenge runs from June 6 to Aug. 5. Adults and teens have their own drawing to enter, as well.

Enjoy the sunshine, but for those rainy days grab the latest fun “Take & Make” project to make at home…everything but basic supplies (like glue, scissors, tape) is provided along with complete instructions to create something cool. You can also check out one of our fun “Learning Tools” to keep your skills sharp over the summer.

Come to our four multi-generational programs in July and discover how creative you can be! On July 11 you can make “Underwater Treasures” with seashells; discover what lies under the surface with “Underwater Archaeology” on July 13; work as a team to find the clues to make an “Underwater Escape” on July 25th; and “Channel Your Stream with STEM” on July 27. All programs begin at 2 p.m. and last about 90 minutes.

Participate as a family in the Family Book Club and learn some fun things about the Mississippi through the eyes of a turtle in “Minn of the Mississippi” then come to the party at the library on July 19 at 6:30 p.m. for some fun activities related to the book.

Adults and teens can enter a drawing to win a book by a local author each time they check out a book – the more you read, the better your chances. You can also participate in the sixth Vernon County Reads program. Featured author this year is Sue Berg, who writes the mystery thriller Driftless Series which features Lt. Jim Higgins. If you haven’t read her books yet, now is your chance!

For more information about the summer reading program and other events happening at the library this summer, check out our website, https://coonvalleylibrary.wrlsweb.org/ and sign up for the monthly enewsletter, like us on Facebook, follow Knutson Memorial Library on Instagram, or stop in – we’re always glad to see you.

