Coon Valley library to begin 'Conversations' program

Knutson Memorial Library will begin our monthly “Conversations,” Friday, Nov. 19 at 10:30 a.m.

We will be talking about the fall harvest, and sharing stories of working in the fields or the garden, along with playing some trivia. The coffee will be hot and there will be goodies to sample as well! Come and spend some time catching up with old friends or making some new ones.

Knutson Memorial Library will be closed on Thanksgiving, but we will be open on the Friday after; there will be Preschool Story Time at 10:30 a.m. with stories and activities about being thankful.

The library book discussion group – Readers’ Anonymous – will meet Tuesday, Nov. 30, to discuss “The Mystery of Mrs. Christie” by Marie Benedict at 2 p.m. This page turner is a fictionalized account of a little-known incident in the life of famous mystery author, Agatha Christie (creator of Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple). Join us for a fun discussion!

We will be ushering in December with a drop-in craft program for adults Monday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. Our project is a lovely wine bottle creation to help light up the holiday season at your house. All supplies will be provided; you will also have the option to grab a “kit” to construct at your leisure.

For more information about these upcoming events, please call us – 608-452-3757—or email us at cvlib@wrlsweb.com. To keep track of other upcoming events at Knutson Memorial Library you can also sign up for our monthly e-newsletter by going to our website https://coonvalleylibrary.wrlsweb.org.

