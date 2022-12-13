Coon Valley library to host holiday music program Dec. 16

Wow! I don’t know what happened to the year, but the Christmas holidays will be here before we know it. In the middle of all the hustle and bustle this month, take some time to relax and enjoy some of the fun upcoming programs Knutson Memorial Library has scheduled.

On Friday, Dec. 16 at 10:30 a.m. we will have a special holiday music program with Viroqua musician, Greg Leighton. Coffee, cookies and milk will be served; singing and dancing along to the music is allowed. Kids and adults alike will enjoy this fun musical interlude!

On Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the library is holding a “Fun at the Library” drop-in event for kids. There will be games and “challenges” to try – either by yourself or with friends, craft projects, and a snack. So, if you need some extra shopping time, kid-free, this may be your chance! Please give the library a call at 608-452-3757 or send us an email to cvlib@wrlsweb.org to let us know how many to expect.

The library will be closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 26, but we will be open on Tuesday, the 27th. Book group people – remember your “assignment”? Instead of a book to read, please think back through the year and come prepared to tell us about the most memorable book you read (it doesn’t have to have been a book group selection), and why. Please also suggest one or two titles and/or general themes you would like to explore in 2023. Finally, after all the chaos of the holidays, it will be time to relax a bit and do something just for you! On Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 4 p.m., our Crafting Fun program for adults will be for the birds…a cute, fluffed-up chickadee painting, to be exact. As always, all supplies are provided and free of charge.

For more information about the Coon Valley library’s upcoming programs or other services, please visit our website, https://coonvalleylibrary.wrlsweb.org/, or contact us by phone, email, or through Facebook.