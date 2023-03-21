Knutson Memorial Library will be offering a “Plant One Seed” program on Thursday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m. Andre Paquette from Firefly Farm & Mercantile near Cashton will be sharing his expertise on seed starting. Participants will receive packets of the Wisconsin 55 Tomato which was first developed at UW-Madison in 1947. We will also have potting supplies for you to plant one or two seeds per person.

Because tomatoes require a longer growing season, it is best to either start seeds indoors or purchase small plants for your garden…seeds are definitely cheaper than plants, especially these, as they are free. All potting supplies will also be supplied free of charge.

This program is part of the statewide SHARE One Seed-One Wisconsin initiative.

For news about this and other upcoming programs, visit our website https://coonvalleylibrary.wrlsweb.org/ and subscribe to our eNewsletter.