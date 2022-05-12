Coon Valley library to host watercolor event

If April showers bring May flowers, I wonder what May showers will bring? Hopefully sunshine and real spring weather! Regardless of the weather, Knutson Memorial Library is a great place to visit if you’re looking for something to do.

We have some fun programs and events coming up this month beginning with Conversations with Coffee on Friday the 13th at 10:30; we will be “visiting” Norway this month, but maybe not the Norway your ancestors came from. At least travelling by armchair we shouldn’t get seasick!

On Monday, May 16, we have two special things happening. Our Watercolor Fun flower painting series is at 2:30 p.m.; this month we will be painting African lilies of the Nile as well as stock flowers. All supplies are provided.

Also on May 16, the Friends of Knutson Memorial Library are hosting Trivia Night at the library. Have you ever wondered what Friends of the Library do? This is your chance to find out and have fun at the same time! Snacks, socializing, and a little bit about the Friends will be at 6 p.m., with the trivia contest beginning at 6:30. Test your knowledge of sports, famous people, world events, geography, local history, movies, books, and more. You can put together a team of no more than five people, or you can go it alone; there will be prizes!

The library now has a “Little Free Pantry” outside next to the book drop to help our neighbors in need. A Little Free Pantry is similar to a Little Free Library but instead of books the pantry contains non-perishable food or toiletry items. The principle is the same though – take what you need, and give what you can. If you would like to get involved, consider donating one or two non-perishable food or toiletry items periodically. If you like, you can give us a call first to see what items are most needed.

If you have questions about upcoming activities please stop in, send us an email (cvlib@wrlsweb.org) or call 608-452-3757. We look forward to seeing you soon.

