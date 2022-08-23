Coon Valley library to resume Conversations with Coffee program

It’s hard to believe, but summer is winding down. Sometimes, the end of August leaves people wondering how to fill their time after all the vacations and activity of summer. If you are one of those adults, Knutson Memorial Library has some upcoming options for you!

Our Conversations with Coffee program took a break over the summer but on Friday, Aug. 26, we will start the fall programs with an exploration of family stories and how our memories become part of our individual “folklore.” Please bring a story or two to share and join us at 10:30; the coffee will be provided.

Consider joining our Readers’ Anonymous Book Group; this month our book is a “gripping, spell-binding, historical fiction spy novel” that takes place in Europe and Moscow. Pick up a copy of “Our Woman in Moscow” by Beatriz Williams, and join us for a for a fun discussion at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

There will be fun for the whole family at the village park for Family Movie Night on Sept. 2. We will be showing “Despicable Me”; showtime will be approximately 8:15. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs, and bug spray – popcorn and bottled water will be available. This is a free event sponsored by the Coon Valley library, the Coon Valley Police Department and the Coon Valley Business Association.

For more information about these and other programs and services the library offers, please contact us by phone at 608-452-3757), or email cvlib@wrlsweb.org. We look forward to seeing you soon!