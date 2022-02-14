Coon Valley library to resume Conversations with Coffee programs

Have you always wanted to travel, but never found the time? Or maybe you’ve enjoyed traveling but haven’t had the chance to do so in the last few years. Knutson Memorial Library is doing a series of “armchair travel” topics during the Conversations with Coffee programs this winter. Join us on Friday, Feb. 18, at 10:30 for morning coffee; we will be using Google Maps to roam the world so come prepared to tell us where you’ve been and where you would like to go!

If you’re someone who loves chili, don’t forget the chili cook-off is coming up on Sunday, Feb. 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Coon Valley American Legion. We have 16 teams signed up, so there will be a variety you will love! The $5 entry fee will allow you to sample them all and vote for your favorite; you will also be able to “shop” the silent auction. All proceeds will be used to help the library provide programs and materials for all to enjoy.

Knutson Memorial Library is partnering with the Vernon County ADRC to provide a “Stepping On” falls prevention series of fitness workshops beginning on Wednesday, March 2, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Coon Valley Village Hall. If the possibility of falling is one of your major worries, you may want to sign up. You can register by calling the ADRC at 608-637-5201 or the library at 608-452-3757. Many falls can be prevented.

Have you signed up for our eNewsletter yet? The monthly newsletter will be sent to your inbox around the first of every month and will give you information about upcoming programs, new books or movies to check out, and more! It’s easy and free to sign up – go to www.coonvalleylibrary@wrlsweb.org and click on the “eNews Sign-up” button in the green panel on the left side of the home page. We won’t flood your inbox with junk; we promise no more than two emails a month.

If you have questions about any of the above programs, or would like more information about the library services, call 608-452-3757 or email Karen at cvlib@wrlsweb.org.

