Coon Valley Lions Club installs officers

The newly elected officers for the Coon Valley Lions Club were installed by Past District Governor Cedric Veum at the May meeting. Presenting the new slate of officers was the current President Brad Role. The new officers will officially take over their positions on July 1, as the Lions’ year runs from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. The new officers were called forward individually by PDG Cedric Veum and each Lion was informed what their office entailed and then asked if they would accept those responsibilities.