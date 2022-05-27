Coon Valley Lions Club installs officers

The newly elected officers for the Coon Valley Lions Club were installed by Past District Governor Cedric Veum at the May meeting. Presenting the new slate of officers was the current President Brad Role. The new officers will officially take over their positions on July 1, as the Lions’ year runs from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. The new officers were called forward individually by PDG Cedric Veum and each Lion was informed what their office entailed and then asked if they would accept those responsibilities.
The new officers are: President Gary Tricker; 1st VP Lee Nerison; 2nd VP Trent Strangstalien; 3rd VP Josh Humm; Secretary Brian Rude; Treasurer Richard Schultz; Tail Twister Curt Horman; Lion Tamer Tom Brye; 1 year Directors Steve Michaels and Cary Joholski; 2 year Directors Barry Bergum and Rick Starkey; Membership Chairman Bob Kerska; 2 year Membership Director Troy Nelson; 3 Year Membership Director Richard Wemette; Public Relations Chairmen Cedric Veum; and Tim Seland; Elections Committee Chairman Ron Hoff.
The Coon Valley Lions Club is a service organization of over 60 members serving the Coon Valley area as well as providing needed services for visually impaired, hearing impaired and others needing assistance plus many community enhancements. Any person that would like to help provide these services should contact membership chairman Robert Kerska 608-452-3733 or contact any Coon Valley Lions member.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.