Coon Valley Lions donate benches to village park

The Coon Valley Lions donated three park benches to the Coon Valley Park and helped install them Oct. 26.

The benches were possible due to donations from deceased Lions and a community benefactor. Coon Valley Lions President Gary Tricker and Lion Cedric Veum assisted Coon Valley Park Board members Roger Niedfeldt and Harlan Helseth, along with Coon Valley Park employee Jason Goin, to do the actual installing of the benches.

Three different sites were selected throughout the park to provide a seating opportunity if one was walking about the park. After digging the holes to insert the bench supports, concrete was used to help stabilize the benches so they are permanently kept in place. Next year, an additional concrete pad will be poured under and around the benches to provide even more stability, as well as providing ease of mowing around the bench.

Each of the three benches will have a bronze plaque attached with one of the following inscriptions:

In Memory of Lillian Jothen, Community Benefactor;

In Memory of Coon Valley Lions Members Paul Schultz, Dick Nestingen and Arvid Holey;

In Memory of Lions Member Albert Hohlfeld.

The park is undergoing many improvements including a new shelter with handicap accessible bathrooms. The shelter is located by one of the benches near the playground area and adjacent to the parking lot, making it readily available for everyone.