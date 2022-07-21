Coon Valley Lions support zone golf tournament

The event is sponsored by the five local Lions clubs of Cashton, Coon Valley, St. Joseph Ridge, Viroqua and Westby that comprise Zone 1. All the monies raised this year were donated to charities with the Wisconsin Lions Foundation Camp at Rosholt receiving over $4,000 and over $2,000 split between the Living Faith Food Pantry in Viroqua and Bethel Butikk in Westby.

The Coon Valley Lions Club sponsored two holes and also sent two teams to compete. One of the teams earned special recognition for having the most strokes, while the other team of four languished in the middle of the pack. In addition, Lion Brian Rude helped sponsor the hole-in-one contest that no one achieved and Lion Rod Erlandson, with assistance from spouse Rita, helped raise funds through the sale of Mulligans and reaching greens from the tees.