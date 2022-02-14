Coon Valley man injured in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. O

A Coon Valley man was injured in a one-vehicle crash, Sunday, Feb. 13, in the town of Hamburg.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 8:53 a.m. the dispatch center received the report of the crash. Bryan J. Green, 34, from Coon Valley, was traveling south on County Hwy. O when he slid out of control on a corner. Green slid across the centerline, went down into the ditch and rolled over.
Green had minor injuries and declined medical treatment at the scene. Green was wearing his seat belt.
The Genoa Fire Department, Genoa First Responders and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene.