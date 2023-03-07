A Coon Valley man was injured in a tractor trailer semi rollover, Monday, March 6, on County Hwy. P and Carlson Ridge Road in the town of Christiana.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 12:07 p.m. the Vernon County Emergency 911 dispatch center was notified of a semi truck rollover north of Westby. Thomas R. Malzacher, 24, was traveling eastbound on County Hwy. P near Carlson Ridge Road. Malzacher was negotiating a curve when he lost control of his semi loaded with corn. Malzacher's semi crossed the centerline, and rolled into the ditch, spilling part of the load. Malzacher was able to get out of the semi on his own.

County Road P was closed for approximately 3 1/2 hours while crews unloaded the semi trailer and removed the wreckage from the ditch.

Malzacher received minor injuries and was checked out by medical personnel and released at the scene. At the request of Malzacher's employer, he was later transported to the hospital by private vehicle to be examined.

The vehicle was removed by Rush Hour Towing. Responding agencies included the Westby Fire Department, Westby First Responders, Tri-State Ambulance, Westby Police Department,Vernon County Sheriffs Office, Vernon County Emergency Management and Vernon County Highway Department.