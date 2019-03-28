Were you affected by the flooding last August? Your story matters.
The Driftless Writing Center’s “Stories from the Flood” project is partnering with libraries and other area institutions to help people affected by the flooding record and share their stories as part of the unique history of the area. Anyone who was affected by the flooding in any way has a story that we want to hear and record for future generations.
There will be two story collection workshops at Coon Valley’s Knutson Memorial Library in April — on Thursday, April 11, from 6-8 p.m. and again on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to noon. Individuals are invited to share their stories in ways that feel comfortable to them. Event organizers will offer writing support, audio recording and video recording options. With permission, people’s stories will be preserved in online archives and at the Vernon County Historical Society. For more information, contact Karen at the library, 608-452-3757.
The Driftless Writing Center, Inc. is a not-for-profit corporation operating in Viroqua. The Center provides literary and educational opportunities, readings, discussions, writing classes and workshops, and presentations of original writings by its members and the community at large.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.