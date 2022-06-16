Coon Valley to host Coon Creek Trout Fest June 25

Trout fishing and family fun will be celebrated at the 11th annual Coon Creek Trout Fest in Coon Valley’s Veterans Memorial Park, Saturday, June 25.

Kids trout fishing and prizes will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 300 fish will be released in the creek. Children should bring their own poles; however, some will be on hand. Bait will be furnished. Children age 15 and younger will not need a fishing license; however, children 16 and older need a fishing license and a trout stamp.

Carol Olson, who is in charge of Trout Fest, said new children’s activities have been added to this year’s event. One of the new activities is a rock scavenger hunt. Painted rocks, some of which have fish on them and others have the creek on them, will be hidden throughout the park. Children who find a rock can return it to the Trout Fest tent for a prize.

The sawdust pile has been brought back this year after a break. At 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. children will have the opportunity to dig for coins.

Another new feature this year is a money raffle. The prizes are $500, $250 and $100. Tickets are available for purchase at WCCU and Coon Valley Farmers Telephone Co. Tickets may also be available for purchase during Trout Fest. Olson said the hope is to sell all of the raffle tickets in advance. You don’t need to be present to win.

“We thought we’d try something new,” she said of the money raffle.

Another new offering is the serving of breakfast burritos in the Coon Valley American Legion Hall starting at 9 a.m. In the past, members of the American Legion post served breakfast. Barbecues, hot dogs and beverages will be served in a tent.

In addition, there will be vendor booths in the Legion Hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., live music by Dan Sebranek from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., casting and fly fishing lessons, and rummage sales throughout the village.

“We hope to make it a fun day for everybody,” Olson said.

Money raised at this year’s event will benefit improvements in the community.

The Coon Valley Business Association and Trout Unlimited are once again teaming up for Trout Fest.

