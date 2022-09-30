Coon Valley woman arrested for drug trafficking (copy)

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A Coon Valley woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges Sept. 23.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Heather D. Carter, 49, of Coon Valley (Vernon County) was arrested after an extensive multi-jurisdictional investigation involving drug trafficking. On Sept. 23, agencies executed a search warrant at Carter’s residence in the village of Coon Valley.

Carter was arrested for charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

During the course of this investigation, about 3 ounces of cocaine, about 250 suspected fentanyl pills, and about 15 ounces of methamphetamine were seized. The approximate total street value of these illegal narcotics is $25,000.

Carter is currently in custody at the Vernon County Detention Center and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. Carter’s initial court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 25 at 8:30 a.m.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation were the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Coon Valley Police Department, La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, United States Postal Inspectors Office, Crawford County Sheriff's Office, Onalaska Police Department, the West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group (WCMEG), and Coon Valley Emergency Services and First Responders.

