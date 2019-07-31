A Coon Valley woman was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop, Tuesday, July 30.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 11:17 p.m., Chief Jonathon Brown with the La Farge Police Department noticed a suspicious vehicle on State Hwy. 82. Brown conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at the request of the Sheriff’s Office.
The Vernon County K9 Unit, Deputy Sheriff Mark Bellacero and K9 Myk, arrived on scene. K9 Myk was deployed to sniff the exterior of the vehicle for the odor of illegal narcotics. K9 Myk gave a positive indication of illegal narcotics.
A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded methamphetamine, marijuana edibles, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Melissa Daute, 48, of Coon Valley. The passenger was identified as Kathy Larson, 55. Daute was arrested and charges are being sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office. Larson was released from the scene.
The La Farge Police Department assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
