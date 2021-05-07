Coon Valley's Knutson Memorial Library receives national grant

Knutson Memorial Library in Coon Valley has been selected as one of 300 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.

The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library determine and develop which services are needed by all members of Coon Valley and the surrounding area.

“We are so excited to be chosen for this wonderful opportunity,” Library Director Karen Bernau said. “Libraries exist to provide what the communities they serve need. They can be -- and are -- about so much more than books. As we begin to return to normal after the past year, this is the perfect time to hold conversations with the diverse members of the area about what they need and want the library to provide for themselves, their families and their businesses. This grant will allow our library to help build a happier community.”

As part of the grant, Bernau will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. The library will then host several informal conversations with users and non-users from different sectors of the community about what they need the library to provide for them.