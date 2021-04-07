Cornerstone Christian Academy announces honor roll

Cornerstone Christian Academy has released its latest honor roll of the 2020-21 school year.
A Honor Roll
5th Grade: Ivy Clark. 6th Grade: Elsie Holmgren. 11th Grade: Trula Clark, Amelia Lavy. 12th Grade: Deacan Carpenter.
B Honor Roll
1st Grade: Paityn Aspenson, Lily Rivera. 2nd Grade: Gavin Aspenson, Regina Whitaker. 3rd Grade: Kyler McCracken. 4th Grade: Ira Holmgren. 5th Grade: Hope Chamberlain, Alivia Davison. 6th Grade: Ava Felde.
7th Grade: Taylor Anderson. 9th Grade: Tabitha Schrock, Danielle Lavy, Nate Roberts. 12th Grade: Hallia Baird.