 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cornerstone Christian Academy announces honor roll
0 comments

Cornerstone Christian Academy announces honor roll

  • 0

Cornerstone Christian Academy has released its latest honor roll of the 2020-21 school year.

A Honor Roll

5th Grade: Ivy Clark. 6th Grade: Elsie Holmgren. 11th Grade: Trula Clark, Amelia Lavy. 12th Grade: Deacan Carpenter.

B Honor Roll

1st Grade: Paityn Aspenson, Lily Rivera. 2nd Grade: Gavin Aspenson, Regina Whitaker. 3rd Grade: Kyler McCracken. 4th Grade: Ira Holmgren. 5th Grade: Hope Chamberlain, Alivia Davison. 6th Grade: Ava Felde.

7th Grade: Taylor Anderson. 9th Grade: Tabitha Schrock, Danielle Lavy, Nate Roberts. 12th Grade: Hallia Baird.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News