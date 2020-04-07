Corps of Engineers announces closed areas at locks and dams due to COVID-19

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District has closed all guidewall fishing platforms and observation decks at its locks and dams to the public to protect against the further spread of COVID-19.
Additional site features may be closed if social distancing guidelines are not observed.
The district previously closed visitor centers, campgrounds and field offices to the public amid the same concerns.
For up-to-date information on modifications, closures or other restrictions related to St. Paul District areas visit: www.mvp.usace.army.mil.
