The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is temporarily closing its two western Wisconsin parks due to high water levels and flooding.
These parks include the Eau Galle Dam and Recreation Area, located in Spring Valley, and Blackhawk Park, located in De Soto.
Corps staff also closed three Mississippi River landings due to high river stages. They include Bad Axe and Jay's landings in Wisconsin and Millstone Landing in Minnesota.
The Corps will reopen the park and landings as conditions allow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.