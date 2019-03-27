The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is temporarily closing its two western Wisconsin parks due to high water levels and flooding.

These parks include the Eau Galle Dam and Recreation Area, located in Spring Valley, and Blackhawk Park, located in De Soto.

Corps staff also closed three Mississippi River landings due to high river stages. They include Bad Axe and Jay's landings in Wisconsin and Millstone Landing in Minnesota.

The Corps will reopen the park and landings as conditions allow.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.