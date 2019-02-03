The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, released the 2018 navigation statistics for the Upper Mississippi River, Feb. 1.
The Corps’ Lock and Dam 8, near Genoa was slightly above the 10-year average for combined lockages. Corps staff supported 2,895 combined lockages during the 2018 season. The 10-year average is 2,821. The staff supported 3,362 combined lockages during the 2017 season.
There were 1,954 commercial navigation lockages at Lock 8 in 2018. The lockages supported 12,325,870 tons of commodities by the navigation industry. During the 2017 season, Corps staff supported 2,358 commercial lockages and the movement of 14,729,342 tons of commodities.
In addition to the commercial lockages, Corps staff locked 2,429 recreation vessels during 921 recreation lockages. To minimize lockages, the Corps tries to include multiple recreation vessels during a single lockage. There were an additional 26 lockages from various government agencies including the Corps.
The last tow of the season was the Motor Vessel Titletown U.S.A. She passed through Lock 10, heading south, Dec. 1, 2018. The 2018 navigation season started April 11, when the Motor Vessel Michael Poindexter locked through Lock and Dam 2, near Hastings, Minnesota, en route to St. Paul, Minnesota.
Navigation statistics fluctuate from year to year, depending on the weather, river flows and the length of the navigation season. The St. Paul District maintains a 9-foot navigation channel from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.